Argan oil is majestic yet simple, a massaging oil that conditions hair and nourishes skin so much it illuminates. World renowned for its effectiveness, valued for its therapeutic profile that includes, but not limited to: vitamin E, unsaturated fatty acids: Omega 3, Omega 6 and Omega 9. The combination of pure Argan oil and cannabinoids is undeniably hydrating, soothing and fast absorbing with no lasting residue. Effective in the treatment of imperfect skin and localized inflammation. Excellent for skin ailments associated with dry skin.

United States, Nevada