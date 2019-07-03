About this product

See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.



Strain Type: Hybrid (50S/50I) | Genetics: Starfighter & GSC



Patients report an effect that starts as a slight lightheadedness and progresses towards full body relaxation. Rather than analytical and intense, the mental effects of this strain seem to have more to do with mood. Euphoric feelings may set in, along with intensified sensory perception. Thorough relaxation is the name of the game here, complemented by a kind of dreamy mental stimulation. Cookies and Cream’s effects make it a great medical strain for a range of physical ailments.