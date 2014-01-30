About this product

The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. This Bubba Kush flower doesn't disappoint. You'll feel the Bubba Kush take over and help you relax or even sleep.



Strain: Indica

Parent: likely OG Kush

Aroma: Mildly sweetness

Taste: Chocolate and coffee

Effect: Total body chill

Uses: Likely used to help with pain or restlessness

Total Cannabinoids: 70mg

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown

Final Thoughts: This little Bubba Kush with Delta 8 packs a big punch. We were taken back by the full body experience.



All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.