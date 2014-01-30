Mind Body Hemp
The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. This Bubba Kush flower doesn't disappoint. You'll feel the Bubba Kush take over and help you relax or even sleep.
Strain: Indica
Parent: likely OG Kush
Aroma: Mildly sweetness
Taste: Chocolate and coffee
Effect: Total body chill
Uses: Likely used to help with pain or restlessness
Total Cannabinoids: 70mg
THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant
Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown
Final Thoughts: This little Bubba Kush with Delta 8 packs a big punch. We were taken back by the full body experience.
All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
