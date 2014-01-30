About this product

This Bubba Kush hemp flower strain is organically grown, slow cured and hand trimmed by Tree Mason Farms in southern Oregon.



This hemp flower is bottled by parent Gold Standard CBD, which was founded at the end of 2017 by Zion Greenfield and Lucas Brown. Each jar is packed with Boveda 2-way humidity pack.



Delta 8 is such a unique cannabinoid and everyone's experience is different. Most people use Delta 8 to help with pain, sleep and anxiety. Overlay the euphoric experience with this relaxing strain is ideal for an evening smoke!



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. This Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Gold Standard do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping

Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



Must be 21 to buy and use these gummies and all Delta 8 products.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF PREGNANT.



Strain: Indica

Parent: OG Kush

Aroma: Earthy and skunky

Taste: Mint, coffee, or chocolate lowers, grape, diesel, citrus, and earthy

Effect: Relaxation

Uses: Terpene profile supports a relaxing and yet, euphoric experience

CBD/Delta 8 Distillate/CBG Kief: 17.93%/18.4% CBG/95% Delta 8

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene (0.67%), A-Bisabolol (0.37%), and Limonene (0.28%)

Final Thoughts: Gold Standard has set the bar for amazing greenhouse flower. They product high quality flower that delivers time and time again. While many people use Delta 8 for sleep, adding in the terpene profile of this Indica strain can prove helpful for a restful sleep.



All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.