This Hera hemp flower strain is organically grown in a greenhouse using a blackout light deprivation system resulting in a dense flower. All flower is hung dry and hand trimmed to preserve the terpenes and cannabinoids.



This hemp flower is grown by Hemp Generation in Brown Summits, NC. Genetics sourced from Persephones Farm from Wilmington, NC.



Strain: Hybrid

Parent: Unknown

Aroma: Sweet, perfect for those who like a lighter nosed smoke

Taste: Sweet and smooth

Effect: Relief, uplifting with creativity

Uses: This can be a "staple" for those who need a pick-me-up whether from a stressful day at work or that little extra kick to get things done.

CBDa: 11.01%

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: - Myrcene (1.10%), B-Caryophyllene (0.28%), Limonene (0.13%)

Final Thoughts: Need some energy to help you finish cleaning out the closet or organizing the garage, well let us suggest Hera. This beauty smokes so smooth but packs a punch like you wouldn't believe. Before you know it, you're cleaning the kitchen--that literally happened to us the first time we tried it. Keep, in mind, we can't guarantee you'll want to clean your kitchen!

All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.



