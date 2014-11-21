About this strain
Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.
Sour Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mind Your Head
Mind Your Head by Mickey Hart is your guide to cannabis-enhanced consciousness. Our botanically rich, transcendent
products start with mindfully grown cannabis; harvested, sown and delivered with care and reverence for the Earth. Our
mission is to transport your mind. Mind Your Head is Empowered by Chemdog. One of the most influential strains in
history was born when a cannabis breeder by the name of Chemdog was following the Grateful Dead in 1991. He
bought some of "the best weed he'd ever smoked" on Shakedown Street outside of the Deer Creek Amphitheater in
Indiana. Tracking down the growers, his next bag included 13 now legendary seeds. Chemdog is a potent heirloom
hybrid with a deep cerebral energy. Inspire your mind with the legendary strain that begat other greats such as Sour
Diesel and OG Kush. Mickey Hart invites adventurous spirits to follow their sense of wonder and "go somewhere we've
never been before."
