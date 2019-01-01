MMC Depot is a medical cannabis packaging company that specializes in wholesale cannabis containers for both medical and recreational uses. The company has a 100-year history in the packaging industry as a 4th generation, family owned division of Central Bag & Burlap Company (CBBC) – established in Denver in 1914 and focused solely on packaging supplies for a variety of industries and markets. MMC Depot has capitalized on its legacy in food and specialty retail packaging, bringing together the best products, manufacturers, and distribution network to serve the marijuana dispensary industry in every state where marijuana consumption has been legalized.