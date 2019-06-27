Modern Hippies Extract Co.
OG 18 Live Sugar 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Blue Dream Badder
Crunch Berries Badder
Forbidden Fruit Live Badder
Lemon Sour Diesel Live Badder
Purple Mountain Diamond Badder
Rosetta Critical Wax
OG #18 effects
Reported by real people like you
314 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
