Mohave Gold Distillate Cartridge - Super Boof (H) - 1g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

An enticing and distinctly fruity yet creamy cookie aroma. This strain is frosty. Nugs are conical, with bright purple margins all sparsely dotted with small clumps of pistils. Dense nugs with strong stems are easy to dismantle by hand. Putting it through a grinder results in the flower breaking up into a fuzz so purple that it almost looks like dryer lint. The pull is a distinct sweet, fruity and almost buttery flavor, which opens up into an earthy musky exhale. This strain is a relaxing and balanced hybrid with mood boosting qualities good for any time of the day or night.
——
Our ultra refined distillate carts use strain specific cannabis derived terpenes sourced from our high-quality premium indoor flower, allowing for a true strain profile. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Our flower. Our distillate. Our terpenes. All in-house.

About this strain

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2024. It has the same chunky, deep green and purple-dappled buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoriccreative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California’s Blockhead, who named it “Blockberry” in 2019. Michigan grower/influencer Mobilejay selected a variety and ironically named it Super Boof, popularizing it in 2021 and 2022. Super Boof consistently wins top honors in the flower and hash category, including back-to-back wins as ice water hash in The Ego Clash of 2023 and 2024.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mohave Cannabis Co.
Mohave Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000098ESAA47054477
Notice a problem?Report this item