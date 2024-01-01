Mohave Reserve - Kush Cake (I) - 3.5g

by Mohave Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

At first smell, you’ll notice a light spicy fragrance carried throughout this strain. At first glance, it appears earthy green and frosty, with a thick coating of sparkling trichomes. These quarter sized, chunky, super dense nugs are ready for a grinder. The pull is smooth with a light earthy taste, making each hit better than the last. With this heavy hitting indica dominant hybrid you’ll experience a super potent head and body high, making this perfect to include in your nighttime ritual.
——
Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

About this strain

Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.

About this brand

Mohave Cannabis Co.
Hello, we are Mohave Cannabis Company! We are a family of gritty, hard-working, never-give-up, ready-to-have-a-good time kind of people. Cultivating is our craft, and other than the size of our company, and a nice list of awards, nothing has changed. We'll always be the same humble down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we'll still be growing some of the best cannabis in Arizona, and California right here in our backyard along the Colorado River.

