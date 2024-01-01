At first smell, you’ll notice a light spicy fragrance carried throughout this strain. At first glance, it appears earthy green and frosty, with a thick coating of sparkling trichomes. These quarter sized, chunky, super dense nugs are ready for a grinder. The pull is smooth with a light earthy taste, making each hit better than the last. With this heavy hitting indica dominant hybrid you’ll experience a super potent head and body high, making this perfect to include in your nighttime ritual.

——

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

read more