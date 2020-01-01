Monk Provisions

We believe there are a whole bunch of us who care deeply about what we put in our bodies. We’ve built MONK for people like us. Like the hand-selected California farms we work with, we are committed to mastery of process and the people we serve. When it comes to edible cannabis products, options free of synthetic ingredients have been in short supply. Until now. We start with the highest quality local ingredients to craft beverages rich in natural botanicals such as ginger, turmeric, rosemary, black pepper, and cayenne. We use organic, fresh-pressed juices to create exciting flavor combinations that work in concert to support health. We bring together unique flavors and an abundance of beneficial terpenes. MONK Drinking Botanicals – so much greater than the sum of its parts.