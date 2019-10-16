About this product
Monster Xtracts black carts are strain-specific and made in small batches to maintain quality and consistency.
About this strain
Mr. Nice Guy, also known as "Mr. Nice," "Mister Nice Guy," and "Mister Nice," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. Mr. Nice produces effects that are mellow and put consumers into a state of bliss. This strain has a sweet smell and taste. Growers say Mr. Nice has extremely dense buds. This strain was named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". Medical marijuana patients choose Mr. Nice to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.
About this brand
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
