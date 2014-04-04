About this product
Abusive OG effects
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
