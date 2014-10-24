About this product
About this strain
Nurse Jackie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!