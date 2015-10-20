About this product
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
GENETICS: Cinderella 99 and Vortex
FLAVORS: CHEESY, SPICY, SWEET
Cinex is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the classic Cinderella 99 and Vortex strains. Known for its super creative high, Cinex is perfect for when you need a little boost to get the artistic juices flowing or just to get up and off the couch. You'll feel an influx of creative energy a few minutes after your first toke, lifting your spirits and filling you with a sense of focused creativity. This lifted state is accompanied by a sense of light physical relaxation and calm that helps keep you anchored as your mind soars higher and higher. You won't feel too sedated in this state, but rather completely at ease with the world around you. Cinex is great for treating conditions such as chronic pain, ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, chronic fatigue, Fibromyalgia, hyperactivity and seizures. This bud has a sweet and cheesy flavor with a spicy pine exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of pungent pepper cheese and skunk, too. Cinex buds have heavy conical minty green nugs with lots of furry orange hairs and a coating of tiny amber-tinted white crystal trichomes
About this strain
Cinex, also known as "Cenex," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with Vortex. Cinex offers a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood and is a popular choice for first-time growers.
Cinex effects
631 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Matriarch Premium Cannabis
Grown in the shadow of Mount Rainier in Buckley, WA, Matriarch Premium Cannabis is a producer of premium Washington State Cannabis. With every color spanning the cannabis rainbow and wide terpene profiles on offer, you won't be disappointed.