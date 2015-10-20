Sativa Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: Cinderella 99 and Vortex



FLAVORS: CHEESY, SPICY, SWEET



Cinex is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the classic Cinderella 99 and Vortex strains. Known for its super creative high, Cinex is perfect for when you need a little boost to get the artistic juices flowing or just to get up and off the couch. You'll feel an influx of creative energy a few minutes after your first toke, lifting your spirits and filling you with a sense of focused creativity. This lifted state is accompanied by a sense of light physical relaxation and calm that helps keep you anchored as your mind soars higher and higher. You won't feel too sedated in this state, but rather completely at ease with the world around you. Cinex is great for treating conditions such as chronic pain, ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, chronic fatigue, Fibromyalgia, hyperactivity and seizures. This bud has a sweet and cheesy flavor with a spicy pine exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of pungent pepper cheese and skunk, too. Cinex buds have heavy conical minty green nugs with lots of furry orange hairs and a coating of tiny amber-tinted white crystal trichomes