We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Mr. Moxey's
Good Day To You
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Edibles
Topicals
Mr. Moxey's products
31 products
Candy
Relief 5:1:5 Ginger Mints (100mg CBD/20mg THC/100mg CBG)
by Mr. Moxey's
4.7
(
7
)
Candy
Relax Cinnamon Mints (100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
4.0
(
3
)
Candy
Calm 5:1 Mints (100mg CBD/20mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
5.0
(
2
)
Candy
The Giving Mint: Limited Edition 2:1 Holiday Mints (100mg CBD/50mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD topicals
CBD Skin Rescue Salve 150mg
by Mr. Moxey's
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Zen 25:1 Peppermint Mints (500mg CBD/20mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Energize Peppermint Mints (100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Balance 1:1 Peppermint Mints (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
4.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD edibles
Relief Hemp CBD Ginger Mints 300mg 60-pack
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Balance 1:1 Cinnamon Mints (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Energize Mints (50mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Energize 1:1 Peppermint Mints (100mg THC/100mg CBC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Balance 1:1 Peppermint Mints (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
The Giving Mint: Limited Edition 2:1 Pride Mints (100mg CBD/50mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Balms
20:1 CBD Skin Rescue Salve 210mg
by Mr. Moxey's
THC 10%
CBD 200%
Candy
Energize Peppermint Mints (100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Balms
1:1 CBD Muscle Relief Salve 200mg
by Mr. Moxey's
Hemp CBD edibles
Dream Hemp CBD Peppermint 300mg 60-pack
by Mr. Moxey's
Hemp CBD edibles
Calm Hemp CBD Peppermints 300mg 60-pack
by Mr. Moxey's
Hemp CBD topicals
CBD Muscle Relief Salve 150mg
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Energize Mints Trial Pack (10mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Relax Cinnamon Mints (50mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
THC 50%
Candy
Balance 1:1 Cinnamon Mints (100mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
Candy
Relief 5:1 Ginger Mints (100mg CBD/20mg THC)
by Mr. Moxey's
1
2
Home
Brands
Mr. Moxey's
Catalog