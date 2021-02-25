About this product

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom.



Flo White is an energetic yet functional daytime use strain that is excellent in treating arthritis pain, migraines, and anxiety. It has a sweet citrus aroma and flavor as well as fresh lemons, pine, and menthol. Flo White is a combination of Flo x White #7.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.