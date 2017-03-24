About this product
LINEAGE: Snowcap X Double Barrel OG
TASTE: Citrus, Herbal, Gassy, Spicy
FEELING: Hungry, Relaxed, Sleepy
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Glaciers is a rare heavily indica dominant hybrid strain (90% indica/10% sativa) created through crossing the classic Snowcap X Double Barrel OG strains. It has a flavor of lemon-lime with a hint of Sour Diesel upon exhale that turns spicy and herbal as you smoke. The Glaciers high settles into the mind with a super relaxing and stoney lift. Glaciers is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, depression, and appetite loss or nausea.
Snowcap, also known as "Sno Cap" and "SnoCap," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression.
Snowcap effects
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
