CULTIVATED BY CUT CREEK FARMS, THAT BELIEVES IS THAT TERROIR ALONG WITH THE INFLUENCES OF NEIGHBORING PLANTS, COVER CROP, AND OUR INPUTS, GIVES OUR CANNABIS A GREAT FLAVOR AND AROMATICS. WITH THESE WAYS, THEY ARE WORKING TOWARD BEING SUSTAINABLE IN THEIR FARMING PRACTICES. WITH A GOAL - TO BE CLEAN AND GREEN!



ORANGEADE IS A HYBRID MARIJUANA STRAIN MADE BY CROSSING TANGIE AND PURPLE PUNCH. THIS STRAIN HAS A FLAVOR PROFILE FEATURING SWEET CITRUS AND FLORAL NOTES. ORANGEADE IS KNOWN TO BE A MOOD-BOOSTING STRAIN, MAKING IT A POPULAR CHOICE AMONG MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENTS FIGHTING SYMPTOMS OF ANXIETY OR DEPRESSION.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.



