NASHA
Orangeade Green Powder Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
CULTIVATED BY CUT CREEK FARMS, THAT BELIEVES IS THAT TERROIR ALONG WITH THE INFLUENCES OF NEIGHBORING PLANTS, COVER CROP, AND OUR INPUTS, GIVES OUR CANNABIS A GREAT FLAVOR AND AROMATICS. WITH THESE WAYS, THEY ARE WORKING TOWARD BEING SUSTAINABLE IN THEIR FARMING PRACTICES. WITH A GOAL - TO BE CLEAN AND GREEN!
ORANGEADE IS A HYBRID MARIJUANA STRAIN MADE BY CROSSING TANGIE AND PURPLE PUNCH. THIS STRAIN HAS A FLAVOR PROFILE FEATURING SWEET CITRUS AND FLORAL NOTES. ORANGEADE IS KNOWN TO BE A MOOD-BOOSTING STRAIN, MAKING IT A POPULAR CHOICE AMONG MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENTS FIGHTING SYMPTOMS OF ANXIETY OR DEPRESSION.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Orangeade effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
26% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Creative
26% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!