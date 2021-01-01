About this product

Slapz is a mostly Indica variety from Exotic Genetix, a cross of Runtz x Grease Monkey. It gives an added dosage of sweetness from the Runtz side of the family and delivers sweet and fruity flavors that are met with a gassiness from the Grease Monkey.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.