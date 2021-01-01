Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand NASHA

NASHA

Slapz Green Powder Hash 1g

HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Slapz is a mostly Indica variety from Exotic Genetix, a cross of Runtz x Grease Monkey. It gives an added dosage of sweetness from the Runtz side of the family and delivers sweet and fruity flavors that are met with a gassiness from the Grease Monkey.

Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!