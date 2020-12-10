About this product

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.



Slurricane is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries.



It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.