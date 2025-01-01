THC: 34%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: Pinnacle x Coup d'Etat

TASTE: Spicy, Fruity, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Relaxing

FARM: Emerald Queen farms, Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Made with Pinnacle flower cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms and Coup d'Etat full-melt live hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens. This preroll showcases a trio of dominant terpenes: β-Caryophyllene unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties. Meanwhile, α-Humulene provides an earthy or musky base with spicy undertones, introducing depth and character to the overall experience

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Pinnacle is an exquisite fusion of botanical elegance, intertwining the aromatic nuances of Slurty 3 – a symphony of sweetness, earthiness, and floral grace – with the refined subtlety of Gush Mints, which bestows its tropical sweetness, minty allure, and a gentle herbal undercurrent.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Coup D’etat is a hybrid strain made from crossing THC Bomb with GovernMint Oasis. This strain delivers a calming yet uplifting high on an aromatic cloud of woody, earthy and floral notes. Perfect for kicking back on the beach or enhancing your next daytime adventure.

