Submerge 1g. Hash-Infused Preroll - Peanut Butter Breath + Ice Cream Cake
About this product
Peanut Butter Breath is a cross between Do-Si-Dos and Mendobreath F2, an evenly balanced hybrid that packs a big flavor with big effects.
Ice Cream Cake is a cross of Wedding Cake with Gelato 33. It delivers vanilla-scented cookie-cheese goodness with a citrusy overtone, an almost orange aroma, mixed with cinnamon.
OUR PROPRIETARY BLEND OF FLOWER AND IN-HOUSE PRODUCED COLD WATER HASH, DELIVERS THE HIGHEST AMOUNT OF MELT HASH IN EACH PRE- ROLL POSSIBLE, TO ENSURE A POWERFUL AND SMOOTH SMOKE.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
About this brand
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”