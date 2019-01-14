NASHA
Wedding Krashers Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom.
Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, SIt is a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
