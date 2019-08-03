Loading…
Nature's Heritage

Crescendo RBx1

HybridTHC 24%CBD

Crescendo RBx1 effects

21 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Nausea
14% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
