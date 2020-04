So I came across this strain on a restocking visit to Trulieve Fl yesterday. I noticed it online so placed a order for 1/2 oz of flower & all that I can say is WOW! Absolute 🔥🔥🔥 It came in at 25.6 Thc which was surprisingly high but in a good way. I had 4 small tumbler rips within a 6 hour sp...