About this strain
Kalashnikova effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
