Sweet Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
