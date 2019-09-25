ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

285 people reported 2113 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 44%
Euphoric 44%
Creative 34%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 27%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Black Jack
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Jackalope
child

Most popular in