Nature's
You know those beautiful crystal-like trichomes you see on cannabis buds? They’re actually external resin pouches containing lots of treasured cannabinoid compounds. When they’re dried they become the highly psychoactive resin known as kief. Hybrid.
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
