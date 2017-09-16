Natures8
Strawberry Lemonade Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG.
Sativa
Effects: Uplifting/Energizing
Flavor: Citrus, Tangy
Organically extracted Delta 8 testing at 91.3% with added botanical terpenes. No added fillers (VG, PG, MCT or any other additive)
Sativa
Effects: Uplifting/Energizing
Flavor: Citrus, Tangy
Organically extracted Delta 8 testing at 91.3% with added botanical terpenes. No added fillers (VG, PG, MCT or any other additive)
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!