Nepenthe Champagne Diamonds 1g

by Nepenthe Extracts
HybridTHC 16%CBD
About this product

Nepenthe Champagne Diamonds 1g are a hybrid concentrate. Champagne diamonds are an indica dominant hybrid with sweet aromas.

About this strain

Picture of Champagne Kush
Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

Champagne Kush effects

134 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.