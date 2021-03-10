Loading…
Nepenthe Sour Diesel Flower 1 oz

by Nepenthe Extracts
SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Nepenthe Sour Diesel Flower is a sativa strain high in the terpene Caryophyllene. As you would expect, this strain gives off diesel like aromas and gives you an energizing boost.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Sour Diesel effects

5,504 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Nepenthe Extracts
Nepenthe Extracts was established in 2019 by a Plant Scientist with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Plant Science. Our team includes highly trained and experienced individuals who work alongside the owner, to craft high quality extracts that you can trust. All of our Cannabis extracts are made using hydrocarbon solvents. This process allows us to preserve the unique terpene profile of Cannabis strains, as well as to produce the most potent concentrates possible. Since we are a small independent company, this allows for a focused determination to uphold the highest standards and craft products that you will love.