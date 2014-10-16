Next Phase LLC
White Widow is an indica dominant hybrid strain. White Widow gives patients a sense of euphoria and energy immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow can also manage chronic joint and muscle pain related to fibromyalgia as well as chronic fatigue syndrome. In addition to possible pain-relieving side effects, some people who suffer from anxiety, depression, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder report a reduction in symptoms when smoking White Widow. The effects may include:
Happiness
Energy
Stress relief
Depression relief
Anxiety relief
Pain relief
Uplifting
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
