About this product

White Widow is an indica dominant hybrid strain. White Widow gives patients a sense of euphoria and energy immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow can also manage chronic joint and muscle pain related to fibromyalgia as well as chronic fatigue syndrome. In addition to possible pain-relieving side effects, some people who suffer from anxiety, depression, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder report a reduction in symptoms when smoking White Widow. The effects may include:



Happiness

Energy

Stress relief

Depression relief

Anxiety relief

Pain relief

Uplifting