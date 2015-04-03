About this product
THCa Diamonds: Named after their crystalline appearance, THCa Diamonds are known for their high THC potency and a very instant, intense, and euphoric high.
Lineage / Blend: Cherry OG X Turbo Diesel
Sweet, sour and DRIPPING with flavor. This strain is a potent hit with a euphoric lift and earthy undertones!
About this strain
Cherry Diesel, also known as "Cherry Turbo Diesel," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain created by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel. Cherry Diesel is pungent and features a cherry-forward flavor profile with sweet diesel undertones. In terms of effects, this strain is more energizing than calming. Cherry Diesel effects will make you feel motivated and uplifted - ideal for taking on mundane tasks or working on creative challenges. The energizing effects of this strain make it a great candidate for wake and bake sessions. Cherry Diesel is 15% THC, an ideal strain for new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Diesel to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, fragrant, and sticky buds after an 8-9 week flowering cycle. This strain was originally bred by MTG Seeds.
Cherry Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.