Lemon Hash Sour Diesel x LIVE Mimosa Diamonds Infused 2g Blunt
by Noble Nectar
THC —CBD —
About this product
-All Bud Two Gram Indoor Flower- Lemon Hash Sour Diesel
-NO SHAKE and NO TRIM
-Mimosa Diamonds- Infused with Single Source Live Diamonds
-Sativa Dominant Flower
-Blunt Has Spiral Filter
-Long Lasting Smoke and Effects
-Potent High and Ensures Immediate Relief and Relaxation
-No running, or clogging whatsoever
Will sure to be your next favorite smoke!
About this strain
Lemon Hash Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Noble Nectar
Founded in the fall of 2019, Noble Nectar is a family owned and operated premier cannabis extraction company located in Noble, Oklahoma, with a variety of products featured in over 600 dispensaries across the state for consumption by OMMA medical cannabis patients.
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.
State License(s)
PAAA-VJZG-KNP6