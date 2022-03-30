About this product
The head turner and attention-getter. Bred by Secret Seed Society with a cross of Grease Monkey and Purple Punch 2.0. An indica dominant hybrid that is known for being a looker, mostly purple with green hues dipped in crystals. Aromas and flavors that lead with diesel and are followed by a ripe grape and raspberry finish. Definitely a perfect choice for the active and creative connoisseur.
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.