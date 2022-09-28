Titty Sprinkles
Titty Sprinkles effects are mostly calming.
Titty Sprinkles potency is higher THC than average.
Titty Sprinkles is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, sleepy, and tingly. Titty Sprinkles has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Titty Sprinkles, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Titty Sprinkles weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Titty Sprinkles sensations
Titty Sprinkles helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 27% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Titty Sprinkles products near you
Similar to Titty Sprinkles near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—