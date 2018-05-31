Northstar Cannabis
AK-47
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
Effects: Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
