About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.

Effects: Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities.



