Chemdawg
Chemdawg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This hybrid strain has gained legendary status and is known far and wide for its surplus of epic crosses the strain has produced as well as its unknown origin and cryptic genetics. Chemdawg is recognizable by it’s sharp and pungent,diesel-like aroma. Not for the novice, this strain is known to be the source of potent strains such as Sour Diesel and OG Kush and is very powerful. With THC levels of 15-20%, you can expect to have a mind-bending experience as your body falls into a heavy state of relaxation.
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
