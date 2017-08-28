Northstar Cannabis
Critical Hog Rosin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Flavor: The strain’s aroma is woodsy, piney and earthy all at once! Full-spectrum Rosin, all natural taste.
Effects: A very quick and sedative high, will leave you relaxed and wanting more!
Extraction Method: Water/Heat Press (No Solvent).
Critical Hog effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
