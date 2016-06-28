About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: The smell is slightly earthy and kushy, with a big whiff of stank.

Effects: Sunshine’s high takes hold quickly, with initial effects manifesting as a pressure around the eyes and forehead. This throbbing soon melts into an uplifted mindset, in which any prior cares or anxieties fade into the background. Smokers may also find themselves launched into an elevated pattern of cerebral thinking, with thoughts jumping from one to the next. For some, this kind of mindrace may be overwhelming and disorienting. In the right set and setting though, Sunshine can provide the ideal backdrop for working on problem-solving scenarios, as well as more creative endeavors.

