Northstar Cannabis
Sunshine Stank
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: The smell is slightly earthy and kushy, with a big whiff of stank.
Effects: Sunshine’s high takes hold quickly, with initial effects manifesting as a pressure around the eyes and forehead. This throbbing soon melts into an uplifted mindset, in which any prior cares or anxieties fade into the background. Smokers may also find themselves launched into an elevated pattern of cerebral thinking, with thoughts jumping from one to the next. For some, this kind of mindrace may be overwhelming and disorienting. In the right set and setting though, Sunshine can provide the ideal backdrop for working on problem-solving scenarios, as well as more creative endeavors.
Sunshine effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
