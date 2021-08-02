Loading…
Logo for the brand Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis

Trainwreck

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Trainwreck is a very earthy smelling flower with pine/herbal smelling terpenes. This OG strain is the love child from the 70's.
Effects: Trainwreck is a heavy Sativa, this strain will have consumers feeling cerebral, energetic with uplifting thoughts.

Trainwreck effects

Reported by real people like you
2,170 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
