Northstar Cannabis
Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Zkittlez, sometimes also spelled Skittlez or just Skittles, is an indica-dominant hybrid that erupts with fruit flavor. The creation of Northern California-based collective Dying Breed Seeds, this strain is descended from fruity indica favorite Grape Ape and tangy sativa Grapefruit.
Effects: Although Zkittlez comes on relatively quickly, its head-focused effects tend to be subtle. Some slight pressure around the eyes and temples may occur at first. As smokers become accustomed to this feeling, though, they’re able to appreciate the strain’s action on their sensory perception. Odd experiences like visual and auditory distortions are commonly reported, as is a strange feeling of time passing more slowly.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
