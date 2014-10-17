About this strain
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression. Growers say Mango Haze has a flowering time of 66 days.
Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
238 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!