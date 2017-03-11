Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Crystal Clear Pink Cookies Disposable Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Available in 0.5g and 1g
Discreet, potent, and disposable.
Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.
Pink Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
