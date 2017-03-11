Loading…
Logo for the brand Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Crystal Clear Pink Cookies Disposable Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Available in 0.5g and 1g

Discreet, potent, and disposable.

Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.

Pink Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
