Crystal Clear Skywalker Disposable Vape Pen
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
0.5g Disposable Vape Pen
Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.
Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.
About this strain
Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.
Skywalker Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!