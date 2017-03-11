Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Pink Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
aka Wedding Cake
Hybrid Girls Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie
Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
Pink Cookies effects
91 people told us about effects:
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
