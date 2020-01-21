About this product
Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g
About this strain
Tropic Truffle is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain produces buzzy, uplifting effects that will make you feel happy and unbothered. Tropic Truffle pairs well with energetic activities like socializing with friends or going on a run. Some consumers say this strain makes them feel giggly and creative. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose Tropic Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This strain features a rich and rancid orange flavor profile that will spike your interest while at the same time making your nose scrunch up. According to growers, Tropic Truffle flowers into lime green buds with rich purple hues throughout. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup.
About this brand
NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices
Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.