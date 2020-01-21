Loading…
Funky Monkey Tropic Truffle Flower

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Hybrid

Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g

About this strain

Tropic Truffle

Tropic Truffle is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain produces buzzy, uplifting effects that will make you feel happy and unbothered. Tropic Truffle pairs well with energetic activities like socializing with friends or going on a run. Some consumers say this strain makes them feel giggly and creative. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose Tropic Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This strain features a rich and rancid orange flavor profile that will spike your interest while at the same time making your nose scrunch up. According to growers, Tropic Truffle flowers into lime green buds with rich purple hues throughout. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup. 

Tropic Truffle effects

Uplifted
91% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Cramps
8% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
8% of people say it helps with eye pressure
About this brand

Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen.

NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices

Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.