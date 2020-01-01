Nug Digital Marketing

We manage a Private Advertising Network that consists of over 250,000 mobile apps and websites. With access to this accurate and local audience data we can target mobile devices of users 21+ in age within a 1 to 3 mile radius of your dispensary and drive hundreds of thousands of ad impressions. We can track conversions right to your store and show you the people who saw the ads and walked through your door. Our technology is called “Geofencing” and we use GPS data to create fences around a business or place to accomplish digital advertising goals. When a mobile device crosses through the fence, it triggers ads.